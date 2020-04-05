James Larry Frisbie, born 19 March 1939 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Floyd and Lucille Frisbie, passed away 22, March 2020. James graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1957. He proudly served 2 years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Nitro. In 1972, he and his family moved to Idaho Falls where he worked for Amcor and later at the INEL as a draftsman until he retired. James loved to hunt with his sons and always had a Labrador Retriever at his side. He was a proud father and grandfather who was loved very much and will be greatly missed. James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Ann Frisbie of Colorado. He is survived by his two sons Steve Frisbie of Eagle, Idaho and Andrew Frisbie of Lafayette, Indiana as well as his granddaughter, Mckenna Frisbie also of Lafayette. In light of Covid-19, no service will be held. A committal service is planned with his family at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. If you wish to contact the family, please call 208-631-9655. James 3/19/1939 - 3/22/2020Larry Frisbie
+2