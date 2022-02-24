Alan James Frislie, 60, passed away on February 22, 2022 from liver cirrhosis. He was born on June 21, 1961 in Anchorage, Alaska. Alan was a tease from day one. He loved to torment his sisters constantly and relentlessly. He would hide bugs in Debbie's bed, place smoke bombs under cars, tie Eve to poles with duct tape, and so much more. Alan loved music and reading. He loved to share songs and books with everyone. Alan also had a photographic memory. He loved history and always knew the answers on Jeopardy. Through work he had the benefits of traveling the world and he loved it. His favorite spots were France, Jordan, New Zealand, Mexico and Alaska. Alan had the best sense of humor. He could make any situation better through his incredible sense of humor. Kids were always drawn to Alan. Although he had no biological children (that we know of, ha ha) he was a father figure to his nieces, nephews, and his friend's children. Alan traveled so much, he was not always around family. While traveling he made many friends, and those friends became his family. The Frislie family wants to thank Alan's many friends for all they did for him. We are eternally grateful for your years of love, service and friendship. He is survived by his mom, Donna Reese, stepmom Kathleen Frislie, sisters Debbie (Gene) Biever, Annette Hillibrand, Cheryl (Scott) Engh, Kathryn Kramer, June (Rock) White, Irene Frislie, Misty (Glen) Lambert, Eve Frislie, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert John Frislie, Craig Reese, Doug Reese and father Laverne Odell Frislie. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 25th, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 663 N 2858 E in Roberts, Idaho. The viewing will be one hour prior, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with Bishop Travis Thompson presiding. The Family would like to invite friends and family to join them at Heise Hot Springs at 3:00 PM following the ceremony to share Alan stories and laughs. Arrangements made under the direction of Buck-Murphy Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmurphy.com Alan 6/21/1961 - 2/22/2022James Frislie