Mary Jane (Groberg) Fritzen passed away at home from cancer on February 10, 2019. Never afraid to stand for causes she believed in, she lived a full and loving life of service. Mary Jane was the oldest of eleven children born to Delbert Valentine Groberg and Jennie Holbrook Groberg. As a toddler, she was known for being articulate and curious - and this orientation towards learning continued her entire life. Surrounded by her siblings and raised by devoted parents, she grew deep roots in Idaho Falls. Her parents cultivated Mary's talents and she grew in skill and appreciation for music, literature, friendship, education, and purposeful living. A graduate of Idaho Falls High School, a highlight of her teenage years was playing the flute in marching band and school ensembles, and she didn't stop playing until the last months of her life. Like her parents, she was an active, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During her early adult years, Mary Jane earned a Bachelor's Degree from Brigham Young University and served a full-time mission for the Church in the British Isles. Prior to her marriage, Mary Jane taught high school speech, drama, and English for several years in Idaho Falls and Salt Lake. Her interest in journalism was developed while working for the Church News in Salt Lake City. She also earned a master's degree in Speech and Communication from the University of Utah. In 1970, she married Achim Fritzen, an immigrant from Germany, in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple had two daughters, Anny and Rosalee. After only five years of joyful companionship, Achim died a few months after Rosalee was born. For her whole life, she cherished her collection of love letters from Achim. Mary Jane raised her two daughters in Idaho Falls surrounded by her parents and a large extended family, whom she counted on and loved dearly. As a mother, she encouraged her daughters to be creative and provided numerous enriching experiences via books, music, and traveling. Prayer and scripture reading were constants in their home. Undaunted, she threw herself into a variety of good causes in the community. Mary Jane supported local arts and music, founded the Bonneville County Heritage Association, and participated in Friends for Learning. She served as a worker in the Idaho Falls Temple and as a service missionary tutoring students at LDS Business College in Salt Lake City. An avid researcher, writer, and historian, she wrote several family history books, helped her father write a history of the Idaho Falls temple, and created a large collection of local history resources. One of her research projects was published in the prestigious Journal of Mormon History. Additionally, she frequently wrote independent-minded editorials in the Post Register that stirred public thought on many issues. Mary Jane wrote thousands of thank you notes and loved her daughters, her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, siblings, cousins, and friends. Guided by deep and abiding faith in God, she lived deliberately till her last breath. She is survived by her daughters, Anny (Brian) Case, Rosalee (Richard) Ballard; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jacob, Emily, Ethan, Claire, and Allyson; and her siblings, Julia Blair, John (Jean) Groberg, David (Lorraine) Groberg, Richard (Rhonda) Groberg, Dee Groberg, Joseph (Jeanne) Groberg, Beth (Barry) Stratton, Lewis Groberg, Gloria (Jon) Hubble, and George (Bonnie) Groberg. Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the 24th Ward, 1155 1st Street, with Bishop Mike Smart, officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the services from 2:00-3:15 p.m. at the church. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mary 7/13/1931 - 2/10/2019Jane Fritzen