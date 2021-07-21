Jean Edna Call Frongner, 93, of Shelley passed away on July 16, 2021 at The Gables of Shelley. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and wife. Jean was born on a beautiful fall day on September 22, 1927 to Cecil A. Call and Rhoda Irene Casper Call in Woodville, Idaho. She came to join a family of four older sisters, DeEsta, Luetta, Ora, and Velma, also one brother, Elwood who was just older than Velma. Jean lived on a small farm in Wooodville and learned at a young age to the value of hard work. She attended first grade at the Taysom School. In the spring of 1934 as she finished the first grade, her mom and dad made the decision to move up to Rigby to help her grandfather on the farm. She spent many hours picking raspberries and helping her dad on the farm. Jean continued to attend school in Rigby and graduated from high school with high honors in May of 1945. Jean learned at a very young age that religion was to be a very important part of her life. She served in many callings including Relief Society President in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Jean married her childhood sweetheart in the Idaho Falls Latter Day Saints Temple on March 16, 1948. Tom and Jean made their home in Shelley. They were blessed with three children, Steve, Kristee, and Jina. In 1978 she began working as a teacher's aide and continued to work for the Shelley School District for 14 years. Jean was an outstanding homemaker and shared many meals and baked goods with her family and many others. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brother, and her husband, Tom of 67 years. Jean is survived by her son, Steve (Carol) Frongner of Firth, her daughter, Kristee (Delwin) Killpack of Shelley, and her daughter, (Jina) Travis Belnap of Goshen, 12 grandchildren: Danyele Conger, Tereck Frongner, A.J. Pickett, Jadin Frongner, Josh, Tara, and Dustin Killpack, Kayla Gemar, Kasidy, Adison, Bridger, and Cooper Belnap and 21 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Shelley Second Ward Chapel (325 E Locust). The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) and Saturday from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jean 9/22/1927 - 7/16/2021Edna Frongner
