Ralph James Frongner, age 79, died 26 November 2018 in Reno, Nevada. He was born 21 February 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His parents were Howard John Frongner and Amy Katherine Murphy. He had four brothers and one sister. He attended Shelley Elementary School until 1950 and graduated from Butte County High School in 1957. He grew up on a farm and worked hard. Ralph was friendly and kind to all who knew him. On 14 February 1958 Ralph enlisted in the Navy with three or four of his buddies and made a career of the Navy where he instructed others in electronics. He served 20 years active duty. He retired in 30 June 1977 as a Chief Petty Officer E7 Electronic Technician. He served our country in Japan, California, Great Lakes, Adak Alaska, and Washington State. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He met Kazuko Shirai in Japan and they were married in 1962. From 1977-1993 they made their home in San Jose, California. He worked for Whiltron Electronics Company of California. Ralph loved fishing, boxing, reading and time with his wife and son. He was always willing to help a friend. He enjoyed stamp collecting, and learning Greek. Ralph retired and lived in Reno, Nevada from 1993 until his death this year in November. He is survived by his Ex-Wife Kazuko of California, his son, Eric Frongner (Margie) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, retired Air Force, and two grandsons, Kevin Frongner of Louisiana currently serving in the Air Force, and Steven Frongner of Texas, prior military experience in the Air Force, currently attending college, His older brother Earl E Frongner (Helen) of Shelley Idaho, and his Sister Carol K Braithwaite (David) of Idaho falls, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three older brothers, Thomas H Frongner (Jean), Lynn Richard Frongner (Elaine), and Jack Olaf Frongner. Military rights and graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Shelley, Idaho Dec 14th at 2pm. Ralph 2/21/1939 - 11/26/2018James Frongner