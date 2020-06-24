Edward Ryan Frostrom, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 21, 2020, at Western Peaks Hospital in Utah. Edward was born May 9, 1959, to Grace Marie Frostrom in Boise, Idaho. He married Kathleen Denise Ferry on July 26, 1991, in Boise, and went on to work as a service manager for Utility Trailer Sales in Idaho Falls. Ed was such a good man. He loved with his whole heart and will be missed by so many. He was very stubborn and grumpy man, but he somehow found his way into so many hearts. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved to take his family hunting and fishing every chance he got. Ed would always joke around and make everyone laugh. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Frostrom of Ammon, ID; son, Nicholas (Ashley) Frostrom of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Michaela (Wyatt) Frostrom of Boise, ID; son, Jamey (Sheraden) Frostrom of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Jenny (Sam) Wilson of Boise, ID; brother, Steven (Terri) Frostrom of Boise, ID; brother, Mark Frostrom of Boise, ID; and 4 grandchildren, Rhyian and Kimber, and Ashton and Bailey. Services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Edward 5/9/1959 - 6/21/2020Ryan Frostrom
+1