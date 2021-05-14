Sidney "Sid" Roy Fugate, 82, of Idaho Falls peacefully passed away May 8, 2021, in Idaho Falls. Dad was born March 9, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Jr. and Ruth Mae Fugate. Sid married Frances Fugate in 1965, and to this union were born three children, Gary Scott Fugate, Kendall Fugate Barger, and Jennifer Fugate Baker. They lived in Centerville, Utah, Pocatello, Idaho, and West Bountiful, Utah, before returning to, and settling in, Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1979. We are proud that Dad served in the United States Army. Dad was a jack of all trades. He worked in the service station industry, ran a successful excavation/construction company, which included owning a front-end loader, bulldozers, and dump trucks. He and Frances owned and operated a KOA campground in Pocatello, a convenience store/gas station in Iona, and then a successful used car business in Idaho Falls. He was the hardest worker ever, always working to make a better life for his family. His is a long-lasting legacy. Dad loved cars his whole life. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and extended family. Vacations were always a thrill as we grew up. We think we have the best dad ever! 10-4 "GoldDog", til we meet again! Sid is survived by his son, Gary Scott (Diane) Fugate of Herriman, UT; daughters, and Jennifer (Art) Baker, both of Idaho Falls, ID; son-in-law Larry Barger of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Pat (Vern) Clark of Idaho Falls, Ruth Ann (Art) Lovell of Washington; 10 grandchildren and 14 1/2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Norma Griffith, and his daughter Kendall Fugate Barger. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 15th, 11:00 am, at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Sidney 3/9/1939 - 5/8/2021Roy Fugate
