Darlene Murdock Fuhriman was born February 11, 1941, to Ken and Vera Murdock in Ogden, Utah. She was the third of four daughters, with one baby brother. Darlene, along with her sisters, saved a toddler who was engulfed in flames in a field. At the time she had no idea that the toddler she saved was the youngest brother of her future husband. This tragedy brought she and Jared Keith Fuhriman together. Soon after, Jared left on his mission to New Zealand. Darlene waited for her soul mate, "Jer Bear", for two and a half years. They married soon upon his return, on December 16, 1959, in the Logan, Utah, LDS Temple. Darlene and Jared started their lives together in Ogden, and then moved to Logan, UT, where they had their first three children, Jared, Glen and Lynn. Work brought the young family to Idaho Falls, in the early 70's, where they welcomed their only daughter, Kristy to the family. Darlene was a dedicated mother. There are fond memories of mom putting one of her son's (Lynn) into the basket of her orange Schwinn bike to run errands or visit her friends. Darlene entered the workforce, where she worked in various capacities for the LDS Church. The majority of her career was spent working at the LDS Social Services. Her colleagues became her close friends. Darlene was dedicated to her career, family and church. Darlene suffered from an accident early in her thirties that resulted in a broken back. She battled chronic pain and struggled daily to get up and go to work. Due to this, she left a lasting impression on her children of perseverance and the value of a strong work ethic. Darlene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings. Her most cherished calling was serving as a Temple ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple, where she served for decades alongside her husband. Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Jared Keith Fuhriman; son, Jared Dean Fuhriman; grandson, Adam Jared Fuhriman; parents, Kenneth Leroy and Vera Murdock; in-laws, Keith and Elsie Fuhriman; sisters, Ladeen (Clark) Reed, Sharon (Roland) Lewis; and brother, Daniel (Danny) Murdock. She is survived by her sisters, Kenny Taylor and Jan McCall; her children, Glen Keith (Melissa) Fuhriman, Lynn Kenneth (Rubi) "Fuhriman, Kristy Lyn Fuhriman; and daughter-in-law, Karen Fuhriman; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters in law, Dana (Wayne) Austin, Marla(Tim) Swartz, Lorrie (Scott-deceased)Blanch and brother in law, Kim Fuhriman. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Darlene's obituary. Special thanks to Kay Etchey, Rachel Glaser, Stephanie Monfa and Enhabit Hospice for their love and service to mom. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darlene 2/11/1941 - 12/28/2022M. Fuhriman
+2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.