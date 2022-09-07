Jared Keith Fuhriman passed away on September 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jared was born in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. Prior to leaving for his mission to New Zealand, he met his sweetheart and love of his life Darlene Murdock. Darlene waited for her Jer Bear for 2 and half years and they were soon married in the Logan LDS temple upon his return. Jared and Darlene in their early years of marriage settled in Ogden and then to Logan having three of their four children in Utah before finally moving to Idaho Falls, where they put down their roots and finished raising their family. Jared's working years included pharmaceutical sales, insurance sales before he found his most rewarding job when he worked for the LDS church for 26 years. Jared enjoyed many pursuits during his long life. He helped to found Idaho Falls' Men's Slow Pitch softball league in the 70's. He loved playing softball where he pitched in the competitive A League well into his 50's. Jared loved to hunt pheasants and to fish. He loved the Blackfoot river of the 70's and 80's where the water ran fast and clear and when he could wade out in his fishing waders to go after the big spawning trout. He almost missed the birth of his only daughter by taking the chance to go after those Blackfoot trout. The highlight of Jared's life was his family and his church. He held many callings and loved to serve. His favorite calling was when he was called as a temple worker with his momma bear where they worked for decades. His most rewarding calling was working the special needs primary where he taught for many years. He loved so much all the special people he met. He spent many hours and energy thinking up creative lessons to teach them involving costumes and games and prizes and they left a forever imprint upon Jared. Jared was proud of his family and their achievements and when his eldest son Jared Dean Fuhriman was elected as Idaho Falls mayor was one his most proudest moments. He loved being involved in his children and grandchildren's lives, particularly attending all of their sporting events that he possibly could. They could almost always count on seeing Grandpa at their various games. He loved them all so much. Jared is preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Elsie Fuhriman, and Kenneth, Vera Murdock; his son, Jared Dean Fuhriman; and his grandson, Adam Jared Fuhriman. A special thanks to the staff at Morningstar senior living and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Woodruff Ward, 1660 12th St. in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. prior. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jared 8/18/1937 - 9/4/2022Keith Fuhriman
+1