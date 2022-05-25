Jared Dean Fuhriman, 60, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, fought a good fight, kept the faith, and finished his course in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2022. Jared was the firstborn child of Jared Keith and Darlene Murdock Fuhriman on October 3, 1961. His early years were spent in Logan, Utah. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1970, and Jared graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He then served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cleveland, Ohio. On March 12, 1983, he married the love of his life, Karen Amber Doman, in Idaho Falls. Jared was a devoted father to his 8 children and grandfather to his 17 grandchildren. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various callings, including Bishop and a member of the Stake Presidency. He loved to serve others, especially the youth and widows. His passion was serving others. In Jared's life, he loved to serve the city of Idaho Falls. His career started as a Police Officer in 1988, and he served in multiple capacities, eventually rising to the rank of Lieutenant. In 2006, he was elected as the Mayor of Idaho Falls where he served two terms. After his Alzheimer's diagnosis, he continued to serve by volunteering in various capacities around the city. Jared is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Karen Fuhriman of Idaho Falls; son, Dallen (Suzanne) Fuhriman of Idaho Falls; daughter, Amber (Chris) Taylor of Logan, UT; son, Peyton (Kayla) Fuhriman of Medford, OR; daughter, April (Jared) Oliveria of Idaho Falls; son, Caden (Kaitlin) Fuhriman of Idaho Falls; daughter, Megan (Benjamin) Atwood of Sugar City, ID; son, Jalen (Jesse) Fuhriman of Idaho Falls; parents, Jared and Darlene Fuhriman of Idaho Falls; brother, Glen (Melissa) Fuhriman of Santaquin, UT; brother, Lynn (Rubi) Fuhriman of Goshen, ID; sister, Kristy Fuhriman of Mapleton, UT; father-in-law, Bill Doman of Idaho Falls; and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Fuhriman; mother-in-law, Bonne Doman; and both sets of grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 28th Ward, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive, with Bishop Matt Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/idaho). Jared 10/3/1961 - 5/22/2022Dean Fuhriman
