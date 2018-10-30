Norman "Norm" Dean Funke, 59 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was called to his heavenly home on October 24, 2018, while doing what he loved, hunting and fishing.
Norm was born on June 10, 1959, in Los Angeles, California, to Armin and Ruth Funke. He attended schools in Northern California and later served a full-time mission in Vienna, Austria, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his sweetheart, Debbie. He married Debora Ann Josephson November 27, 1982, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have four children and three precious grandchildren. Family was everything to Norm. He devoted himself entirely to taking care of his family, and they all considered him to be the cornerstone to their foundation. He was often relied upon by family and friends for advice or help with many different things, and his vast set of skills, knowledge and charitable personality was always there to offer support any way he could. He was a faithful member of his church and served in various capacities, BYU-I and especially enjoyed serving in the temple.
People naturally loved him, but his kindness and charity toward others made him many life-long friends. Norm never did anything halfway, putting 100% into everything he did including his family, friends, hobbies and career. He could fix anything from a young age and became a talented technician. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His children were taught from a young age the importance of family time on many of the fishing, hunting, and camping trips he would plan. Not to leave anyone out, these trips often included cousins, family friends, and neighborhood kids. He also made many friends throughout his travels and was able to share wonderful experiences with good friends and leave a lasting impact on the people he interacted with. His knowledge and passion for the great outdoors will always be remembered and live on through his children and grandchildren.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Armin and Ruth Funke, and his father-in-law, Parke Elwin Josephson. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debora Josephson Funke; his four children, Chase William (Ashley) Funke of Nashville, TN; Megan Marie Funke of Guam; Christine Elisabeth (Jesse) Duval of Idaho Falls; Jessica Nicole Funke of Nashville, TN; and his three grandchildren, TinLee Ruth Funke, Grayson Dean Funke, and Anson Hendry Funke.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, November 2, 2018, at the Idaho Falls East Stake Building, 1860 Kearney Street, with Bishop Darin Berrett of the St. Leon Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
