Furniss Norma Adams Furniss Four Score and seven years and another decade ago.... Norma Adams was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Poplar, Idaho, the seventh of nine children, to Edsel Hyrum Adams and Nessie Mecham Packer. She grew up in Bingham County, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1940. She married Ralph Lewis Furniss, Dec. 12, 1943. Together they were among "The Greatest Generation" beginning their lives together...separated by a great World War. The war ended and their life "together" began...on a small farm in Moreland, Idaho. The soil and Mom were soon productive and the fields flourished and her home was full. The fields are still fertile and her family numbers five living generations. Upon graduation Norma worked at the Smith's bakery. She then made .50 caliber bullets for Remington, worked at The Merc and was CFO of Furniss Farms. Children include Boyd Ralph (Nancy), Rockford; Ralonna Lee (Reed) Peterson, Montpelier; Nolan E (Anita) Moreland; Marla (Kirk) Hone, Belgrade, Montana; and Rudell Adams (deceased). This humble beginning now boasts 30 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren! She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lewis Furniss; son Rudell Adams Furniss; siblings Una Tate, Elvira Jeffs, Hyrum Adams, Dean Adams, Raymond Adams, Edna Manwaring, Donna Springer and Darrell Adams; and great-granddaughter Noel Peterson. Norma was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary for 25 years. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, crocheting, painting and cooking. She has gone from horse back to the Space Shuttle; water in a peanut butter can from the neighbor's well to computerized pivot irrigation; ice hauled from the Snake River to crushed cubes dispensed from the fridge; cedar tree firewood from the Lavas to a remote controlled natural gas fireplace; and two cans and a string to Face Time on Portal! Norma has humbly dedicated her life to her husband, family, friends, community, and church....Always eager to sow worthy "seeds" and humbly sharing the eternal "harvest." It's only appropriate that every Friday morning, for over forty-five years, to see her with her lovely silver hair at the Bingham Memorial Extended Care "Norma's Beauty Salon" curling, combing, styling, and enjoying her bounties. She also volunteered over 5,000 hours as a Pink Lady at the hospital. She is the living example of the wisdom given to Thumper by his Mother: "If you can't say nuffin' nice, you shouldn't say nuffin' at all!" Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Northwest Stake Center. The family will meet with friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery. Memories of Norma and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.