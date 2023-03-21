John Christopher Fusano II (aka Beany), age 72, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on March 8, 2023, after a valiantly fought battle against numerous ailments. Beany was born November 10, 1950, at San Fernando Hospital in CA. He was married to Cherie Ann Hammer on November 21, 1969. Beany grew up in Sylmar, CA where his grandparents had immigrated to from Bari, Italy. He attended Alemany High School and graduated from Sylmar High. He later worked with his father in the grocery store industry before starting East Valley Feed and Tack in 1971, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2022. Beany was an avid fisherman and loved scuba diving, boating, cycling, coaching his children’s sports, attending his grandkids soccer and tennis games, hunting, farming, fixing anything and everything, telling good jokes, and taking vacations with his family on a regular basis. He is survived by his wife Cherie Fusano, three children, Cherice (Mike) Spicer, John (Liz) Fusano III, and Matt (Michelle) Fusano, eleven grandchildren (Alyssa, Kailey (Kyle), Mikenna, Angelina, Gianna, Victoria, Porter, Zac, Corbin, Jenna, and Owen), 6 siblings (Crue, Ran, Lem, Annie, Marlene, and Joe), as well as many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents John (Umpa) and Anita Fusano, as well as his brother Vanda Fusano. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1600 Erbes Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 at 11 am. There will be a viewing from 10-11 am, and graveside service and reception following the funeral services. John Fusano II
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.