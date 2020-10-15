Scot Gregory Gaeth, 62, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away on October 5th, 2020 unexpectedly from natural causes. His passing occurred while on a duck hunting trip in southeast Idaho. He was doing something he loved to do in a place he loved to be with a good friend and his ever-present canine companion, Rub. Scot was born on May 31st, 1958 to Robert and Judith Gaeth in Port Clinton, Ohio. After graduating from Oak Harbor High School in 1976, he joined the US Navy and pursued education and training related to the operation of nuclear reactor plants and volunteered to serve in the Naval Nuclear Submarine Service. As a leader in the US Navy, Scot achieved the level of Senior Chief Petty Officer where he was entrusted with significant responsibility in the safety and defense of our nation. Scot was recognized by the US Navy as a Master Training Specialist and Certified Nuclear Welder. He retired from the US Navy in 1996. After retirement, he worked for 10 years as a Corrections Specialist in Vermont and found the time to pursue higher education and received a Master of Arts Degree from Springfield College, MA in 2001. Later Scot worked in Nuclear Quality Assurance associated with commercial nuclear power and government research. Scot was an ASQ Certified Quality Inspector since 2009. He was well respected in the industry and worked in various locations including North Carolina, Egypt, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, and Idaho. While Scot was working in Yorktown, VA, he was the project leader for the upgrades to the USS Nassau, USS Kearsarge and USS George Bush. He was an avid hunter and fisherman spending much of his free time either out in the outdoors or preparing to go out on the next adventure. Duck and Goose Hunting were his favorites and he looked forward to these adventures every year. Scot was predeceased by Robert Gaeth (father), Henry and Edna Gaeth (grandparents) and Lawrence and Irene Whitmer (grandparents). He is survived by Judith Clare (mother), Randall Gaeth (brother), Laurie Wright (sister), and Candace Clare (sister). Private memorial services will be held on Saturday for his family and close friends. Condolences and memories of Scot can be shared online with his family by visiting www.simsfh.com. Scot 5/31/1958 - 10/5/2020Gregory Gaeth
+1