JoAnn Osborne Gallagher, 83, of Ashton, passed away on January 17, 2021, in Idaho Falls. She was born on January 25, 1937, to Ray Henry Osborne and Mabel Nelson Osborne, in Jackson, Wyoming, the fifth of six children. JoAnn grew up on the family farm in Ashton, Idaho and attended school there through graduation. She studied nursing at Idaho State College in Pocatello, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in hospitals in Ashton and Rexburg, eventually retiring from Madison Memorial. On May 7, 1964, JoAnn married Martin Gallagher. They shared 56 years together and raised five children. They enjoyed pack trips on horseback in Grand Teton Park and often spent weekends camping at Conant Creek or Lake of the Woods. JoAnn was a gifted camp cook. JoAnn's hobbies included reading, sewing, baking, gardening, ceramics and crochet. She created special hand painted Christmas ornaments for her children and crocheted afghans in their favorite colors. Many well-loved dogs and cats joined her family over the years. In her youth, JoAnn enjoyed playing piano and clarinet, ice skating on local ponds, and riding horses. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Martin Gallagher; her children, RaNae Whittington, Brett Whittington, Ann (Frank) Turner, Jean Gallagher, and Sherry (John) Smith; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her five siblings. A private memorial service will be held Saturday at Baxter Funeral Home with interment following at Pineview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in JoAnn's name to the Humane Society of the Upper Valley or other animal shelter. Special thanks to nursing staff at Ashton Living Center, Aspen Home Health Care, and EIRMC for their care and professionalism during JoAnn's recent hospital stays, rehabilitation, and home health visits. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. JoAnn 1/25/1937 - 1/17/2021Gallagher