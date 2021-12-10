Martin Gallagher, 87, long-time resident of Ashton, passed away at home on December 8, 2021. He was born April 17, 1934 in Lamont, Idaho, to Leo James and Dorothy Jane House Gallagher, the third of seven children. He attended school in Lamont and graduated from North Fremont High School. Martin enlisted in the Navy in 1952, and served four years active duty, which whisked him away to Guam. He worked on a dry dock repairing and maintaining ship engines and pumps. Following his service, he took advantage of the GI Bill and enrolled at Idaho State College. He studied automotive repair and took pride in being certified as a GM, Cadillac, and Chevrolet mechanic. Martin worked at several auto dealerships in Fremont County, eventually retiring from Bauer Motors in St. Anthony. Martin served in the Ashton Fire Department from 1965 until 2021. He held various roles, including Assistant Chief, Chief, and Commissioner. He spent countless hours fighting fires, protecting homes and properties, and applying for grants to fund new turnout gear, equipment, and buildings. He believed strongly in community service and the need to take care of each other. In 2018, he was honored to be the Grand Marshall of the Ashton Fourth of July Parade. Martin was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing, camping, hunting, huckleberry picking and, in his younger years, horseback riding. He enjoyed Sunday drives and taking the long way home. He was an avid gardener and epic raspberry raiser. Martin loved attending his kids' and grandkids' school and sports events. He frequented the sidelines of North Fremont football games in his red coveralls and was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan. He was a devoted parishioner of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Martin married JoAnn Osborne on May 7, 1964. They shared 56 wonderful years together and raised their five children in Ashton. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Jay and Leo; and his wife, JoAnn. He is survived by siblings, Bill (Vera) Gallagher, Sharon (Boyd) Williams, and Doc (Shawna) Gallagher; his children, RaNae Whittington, Brett Whittington, Ann (Frank) Turner, Jean Gallagher, Sherry (John) Smith, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 12th at Baxter Funeral Home from 5-6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Anthony on Monday, December 13th at 11 a.m. with interment following at Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. A celebration of life reception will be held after interment at the Ashton Fire Station. Lunch will be provided and the public is welcome. Thank you to Ashton Living Center Rehab and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their assistance in helping Martin be home and in comfort during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ashton Fire Department. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Martin 4/17/1934 - 12/8/2021Gallagher
