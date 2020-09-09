Thomas Grant Gallup, known as Grant, age 92, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born June 16, 1928, on the family dry farm at Antelope, Idaho, to Thomas Mendon Gallup and Rachel Hannah Coles. He attended school in Ririe, Idaho. On December 8,1948, Grant married Thelma Elizabeth Peasley in Ririe, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 4, 1952. They raised seven children in Idaho Falls: Linda (Stephen, deceased) Wilson, Tom (Janet), Galen (Janet), Gina (Carl) Nielsen, Teme (Rod) Christiansen, Jan (Kent Meredith) Garn, James (Michelle). They were blessed with 25 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he fulfilled various callings, including serving in a bishopric and as ward clerk. His favorite calling was assisting with his wife in the Idaho Falls Temple baptistry. Grant worked for the city of Idaho Falls as an electrician and also started his own electrical business. He taught his children and grandchildren the importance of an honest day's work. Just last winter, he was snow blowing his driveway and sidewalk. Camping, fishing, and hunting throughout his life, Grant also participated in group couple parties, square dancing, and golf. He loved people, and enjoyed visiting family, friends, and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Eddie, Golden, and Ruby Riddle; and one grandson, Tyler Christiansen. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A private family visitation will be held prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. The services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Grant 6/16/1928 - 9/5/2020Gallup
