Thelma Elizabeth Peasley Gallup, 92, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at Lincoln Court Retirement Community on October 1, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Allen Peasley and Effie Dutton. She attended school in Idaho Falls as well. On December 8, 1948, Thelma married Thomas Grant Gallup in Ririe. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 4, 1952. They raised seven children in Idaho Falls: Linda Wilson (Stephen, deceased), Tom (Janet), Galen (Janet), Gina Nielsen (Carl), Teme Christiansen (Rod), Jan Garn (Kent), and James (Michelle). They were blessed with 25 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Thelma fulfilled various callings in Primary, Relief Society, and the Young Women program. With her husband, she assisted in the Idaho Falls Temple baptistry. Thelma spent her time developing a variety of talents. She learned to paint in oil later in her life and she was a skilled seamstress. Her legacy remains in the beautiful quilts she generously gave to others. She and Grant participated in couples parties, square dancing, fishing, and golf. She also enjoyed walking with her friends. She was a caring mother and taught her children and grandchildren the importance of being honest. Memories will linger of her enthusiasm for playing games and her gleeful laughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five siblings: Allen, Kimball, Richard, Ethel Wagner and Irene Machen, and one grandson, Tyler Christiansen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Thelma 7/22/1929 - 10/1/2021Elizabeth Gallup