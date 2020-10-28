Marlene Alice Ganieany, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 25, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Marlene was born May 13, 1937, in Ronan, Montana, to Perry and Virginia McConnell. She grew up in Ronan and graduated from high school there. She went on to get certified as a nurse's assistant and worked at EIRMC for many years. She was blessed with nine children: Joanne, Mary, Patty, Jerry, Jon, Rich, Barbara, Polly, and Charles. Marlene married Victor Fred Ganieany on June 20, 1962. Marlene and Vick made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Marlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed working in her garden and completing cross stitch work. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Marlene is survived by her loving daughters, Mary (John) Gatens of Idaho Falls, ID, Joanne (Jim) Tallent of Magna, UT, and Patty Ganieany of Battleground, WA; sons, Jerry Ganieany of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jon (Michelle) Ganieany of Boise, ID; sister, Marjorie McMurtrie of Pheasant Hill, OR; brothers, Kenneth McConnell of Casper, WY, Clarence McConnell of St. Ignatins, MT, and Greg McConnell of Kennewick, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vick; her parents; sons, Rich Rush and Charles Ganieany; and daughters, Barbara Chase and Polly Hayes. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marlene 5/13/1937 - 10/25/2020Alice Ganieany
