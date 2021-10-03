Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Salvador B. Garcia, 65, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on September 29, 2021. Salvador was born June 13, 1956, to loving parents, Eliseo and Angela in Aguililla, Michoacán, Mexico. Not only is he loved by his family and friends, but also by the city of Idaho Falls and beyond. It was his drive and ambition to succeed that helped build and pave a road for all the Hispanic and Latinos in this city. He will always be remembered as a pioneer of Hispanic businesses in the city of Idaho Falls. He has been credited as the first person to open multiple Hispanic businesses starting with a tortilla factory and carnitas shop in the early '80s. From there he brought this city its first taco truck and to this day many still consider it a tradition to get street tacos before or after a big game among high schoolers. Soon after that venture, he introduced this city to freshly baked Mexican bread and pastries. Garcia's Meat Market has been his latest success. Salvador will be gravely missed but his accomplishments will live on forever. A Rosary service will be held Monday, October 4th, at 6 pm at Buck Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 5th at 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Salvador 6/13/1956 - 9/29/2021B. Garcia