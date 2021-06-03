Bruce Barton Gardner, age 74 of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bruce was born January 19, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Clyde Gardner and Ida Irene Dye Gardner. He graduated from Firth High School, received a B.A. in Medical Anthropology from ISU, and served in the Idaho National Guard from 1965-71. He was married to Laura Williams from May 18, 1974 to March 1988. On May 27, 1988, he married Susan Christiansen Wood in Ammon, Idaho. Bruce was a cook in West Yellowstone, logger, farmer, had dairy cows, was a metal sign manufacturer, and a self-taught glass blower. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings; among them, Sunday School President. He had many hobbies which included trapping, fly tying, gold panning, beekeeping, glass blowing and gardening. One thing he was very proud of was his second-place medal in Olympic welding. He was a loving, kind and wise man, who was loved by all those around him, and will be greatly missed by everyone. He is survived by his wife Susan of Lewisville, two daughters: Erin Jennifer Jones of Idaho Falls, and Caitlin Marie Gardner of Lewisville; three sons: Eric Joseph Wood (Kali) of Idaho Falls, Bruce Wayne Gardner of Idaho Falls and Jesse Elias Gardner (Jebiniah) of Idaho Falls; a sister Clyda Jones (Donald) of Richmond, WA, a brother Mark Gardner (Wilma) of South Carolina. 9 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, a daughter Jacy and a granddaughter Jamie. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 101 Main Street, Lewisville, Idaho. The family will visit with friends at the Lewisville Church, Friday, June 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Bruce 1/19/1947 - 5/28/2021Barton Gardner
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Update on charges filed against RMS shooter
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after victim hospitalized from head injury
-
Work begins on city's' Idaho Canal Trail
-
Idaho Falls senior ready to start auto work right after graduation
-
Firth Class of 2021 starts next chapter
-
Murray, JoAnn
-
Vendors moving to Scotty's South Park
-
Idaho Falls rodeo event seeks to 'Buck COVID'
-
Idaho targets its first hemp growing season in 2022
-
Orr, Merlin