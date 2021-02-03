Gardner Kevin Dale Gardner Kevin Dale Gardner, 56, of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 from a five year battle with Alzheimer's at home with his wife, Bobbie and children by his bed. Kevin was born September 20, 1964 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Ronald Johnson and Arlene Hale Gardner. He grew up in Blackfoot, and graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1982. Kevin received his Eagle Scout Badge on September 19, 1982. He attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He also worked as an electrical apprentice in Phoenix, AZ. In July 1989, Kevin married Dawn McCoy, together they had three children, Logan, Kayla, and Kye. They were later divorced. Kevin worked for 20th Century Ford Chrysler becoming Parts Manager. Kevin loved working on and restoring cars alongside his father, Ron. Together they restored many cars. In 2006, the family moved to Wilmington, NC. In 2007, Kevin met Bobbie Carol Jordan, "the love of his life". They were married on March 14, 2009. Kevin is survived by his wife, Bobbie; children, Kayla (Brian) Hale, Kye Gardner, Megan (Adam) Batton, Morgan (Shawn) Murphy, Zachary Finley, Christyn Finley, and Elizabeth (Narciso) Calderon; parents, Ron and Arlene Gardner; brother, Ronald Blake (Seria) Gardner; sisters, Rhonda (Lance) Garner, Mindy (Darrick) Miller; and grandchildren, Brinlee and Brison Hale, Kaleo Gardner, Gage, Walker, and Lincoln Batton. He was preceded in death by his son, Logan; and grandparents, Dexter I. and Magdalene Gardner, and George M. and Lucille Hale. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, ID. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
