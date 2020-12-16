Gardner Pamela Rae Gardner Pamela Rae Gardner, 65, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pamela was born May 19, 1955, in Logan, Utah, to Arthur Ott and Audrey Louise Lindquist Gardner. Pamela grew up in Blackfoot, attended schools there, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She continued her education at Boise State University. She lived in several places, including Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, Idaho, Logan Utah, Portland Oregon, and Castle Rock Colorado. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for many businesses throughout her career. She was very organized, good with numbers, and driven to balance the books to the penny. Working for the Animal Hospital Center in Colorado was one of her favorites because of her love of animals. She received recognition for her outstanding and dedicated service there. Pamela was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed movies, going out to eat, traveling, and playing games. Spending time with her family was what she enjoyed the most. Pamela is survived by her son, Brandon Kasey Gardner in Moscow Idaho; her daughter, Carly Anne, and (Yoshi) Yoshitani of Japan; her mother, Audrey Louise Lindquist Gardner of Blackfoot; her siblings, Suzanne Louise Gardner of Pocatello ID, Arthur Bradley Gardner of Arizona and Cynthia Kay (Mark) Bewley of Blackfoot; and one grandchild, Noa Yoshitani of Japan. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Ott Gardner. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are mandatory due to international travel risks for her daughter. Interment will follow the service at the Grove City Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed, and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Idaho Falls Humane Society https://plannedgiving.idahohumanesociety.org/