R. Gardner

Ruth Carolyn Gardner, age 79, passed away peacefully December 28th, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. She was born August 10th, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William Clyde and Ida Irene Gardner. Carolyn loved to work on genealogy and gardening. She would grow the most beautiful gardens and the most incredible African Violets. She devoted a lot of her time to genealogy and unveiled several hundred years. She is survived by her brother, Mark (Wilma); her sister, Clyda (Donald); brother, Bruce (Susan). She was preceded in death by her parents and four older brothers. Graveside services were held on January 2nd, 2021 at the Firth, Idaho cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. R. 8/10/1941 - 12/28/2020Carolyn Gardner