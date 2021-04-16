Gardner Ronald Blake Gardner Ronald Blake Gardner, 65, of Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Blake was born December 2, 1955 in Logan, Utah to Ronald Johnson Gardner and Arlene Ellen Hale Gardner. The Gardner family moved back to Blackfoot when Blake was in the 3rd grade. He attended school there and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1974. While in high school, Blake was active in the band. Following high school, Blake attended business college in Salt Lake City for a year. Blake served his country in the United States Air Force. He was in special ops and earned the highest rank of staff sergeant. He was stationed in Germany, England, and Columbia. He was honorably discharged after 18 years of service. On June 22, 2012 he married Seria Stoker Barker in Salt Lake City, UT. Blake was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved singing in the ward choir. He served as the stake temple and family history consultant with his wife. Blake was a member of a Swedish genealogy group and enjoyed doing genealogy work. He was also a member of International Dutch Oven Society "IDOS" and met his wife at a competition in Mesquite, NV. Blake is survived by his wife, Seria Gardner of Blackfoot; children, Rochelle (Matt) Nelson of Lehi, UT, Matthew (Jo) Gardner of Tucson, AZ, Damien (Shaylynn) Gardner of Layton, UT, Darius (Briana) Elison of Kuna, ID, Breanna (Sean) Hopkins of Magnolia, DE; step-daughter, JoAnna (Josh) Bragg of Great Falls, MT; parents, Ronald and Arlene Gardner of Blackfoot; siblings, Rhonda (Lance) Garner of Lindon, UT, and Mindy (Darrick) Miller of Blackfoot, ID; sister-in-law, Bobbie Gardner of Wilmington, NC; 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Lucius Gardner; and brother, Kevin Gardner. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.