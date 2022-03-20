Sharon Joyce Searle Gardner passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 16, 2022. She was the first of eight children born to Virginia Robinson and Wayne Christensen on July 14, 1936. She had a love for music and learning. The Book of Mormon was one of her favorite books. Mom's greatest desire was to be a wife and mother. She married Gerald Oler Searle on August 24, 1955, and had 11 children during their 22 years together. She was quite the homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Several years after Dad passed, Mom married Joey Dye Gardner on February 27, 1993. They were married for 25 years until his passing in 2018. During their time together, they served an LDS mission to the Chile Santiago South Mission and were grandparents to several grandchildren. Mom loved her grandchildren and had a gift for making every one of them feel loved and important. Mom had a testimony of Jesus Christ and looked for God's hand in everything she did. She shared that faith with her family through her words and example. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She also enjoyed spending time in the temple. Mom's life was spent serving others and touched many lives through her continual love and service. She was known for her grace, strength, and sweet sense of humor and chose to navigate through life that way. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, granddaughter Kiersten Gemar, great-grandsons Kaden Wyatt & Kaleb Rigby and daughter-in-law Susan (Bruce) Searle and step-daughter-in-law Linda (Stephen) Adams. She is survived by her 11 children and their spouses: Gerald (Jolynn) Searle, Mark (Dana) Searle, Stacy (Farrell) Steiner, Daren (Darlene) Searle, Laura (Thane) Sparks, David (Jan) Searle, Kim (Shawn) Rigby, Bruce (Lanette) Searle, Linda (Terry) Earl, Shelli (Graig) Gemar, and Jenni (David) Cummings and Joey's four children and their spouses: Sherrie (Ron) Pruett, Dianne (Randy) Norton, son-in-law Stephen (Angela) Adams, Angela (Brad) Ferrell and Janet (Matthew) Yourglich and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Janet (Lloyd) Searle, Marsha Dye, Robert (Bobby Jo) Christensen, Steven (Jeri) Christensen, Paula (Curtis) Young, Allan (Donna) Christensen, and Vicki (Larry) Bateman. We want to give a special thank you for the tender, loving care our mother and grandmother received at the Gables of Ammon and from Aspen Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Shelley 3rd & 5th Ward Chapel, 513 South Park Ave. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Sharon 7/14/1936 - 3/16/2022Searle Garnder