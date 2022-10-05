Christine I Garner age 73 Rigby, Idaho passed away September 7th 2022 at Sage Grove Living Center Rigby, Idaho. Chris was born September 8th 1948 to Kenneth and Betty Erickson in DuLuth MN. She grew up on the Great Lakes boating, camping, hiking, canoeing, hunting, fishing for walleye and northern pike, and walking her dog. Favorite times were spent at their cabin and going into the famous Boundrey Waters of MN. She loved birds so they spent hours going on drives to refuges watching wildlife. Chris was a master gardener providing a wonderful assortment of veggies but the flowers she grew were spectacular. She was a master seamstress making beautiful clothes. Winters were spent making wool gloves and mittens for her family and friends. Fall and winter she canned the bountiful harvest. Christine earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Social Work (MSW). Was such an incredible student that she earned Magna Cum Laude one of the highest honors awarded in college for grades and her work. After college Chris worked with every population counseling and helping people heal. She worked in private practice, with doctors, birthing centers, hospitals, home health and hospice, and one of her favorite groups Native Americans. Chris moved to Rexburg, Idaho in the mid 90's taking a job as a therapist at the Youth and Family Renewal Center working with incarcerated youth doing individual and group counseling. She met Jerry Garner there, they were married May 1997 in Grovont, WY. The late 1990's they moved to Portland OR. Jerry got a master's degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chris went through massage school becoming a LMT. They moved back to Idaho opening a medical clinic in Idaho Falls, ID where they worked together on patients until Chris's health started failing. Preceded in death: (father) Kenneth Erickson, (mother) Betty Johnson Erickson, (nephew) Jeremy Swaser. Survivors: Husband Jerry Garner, Susan Swaser (Gerald) Belfair, WA, nephew Jason Swaser (spouse) Deb, children Jaea and Deakon ALlyn, WA. Special thank you to all the WONDERFUL staff at Sage Grove and to Aspen Home Health and Hospice. There will be a Memorial for Christine Saturday October 8th at the Grant Church 100 N 3431 E Rigby, Idaho, off the Lewisville Hwy from 11 am to 2 pm. Plenty of food and refreshments provided. Casual dress. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Christine 9/8/1948 - 9/7/2022Ina Garner
