Susan Garner, 66, of Rexburg, died in her home lovingly surrounded by family and friends on December 29, 2018. She returned to her heavenly home following a valiant struggle with cancer. Born in Rigby Idaho to Morgan K and Joyce Garner, Susan was the oldest of four children. She was raised in Rexburg and loved her home town. She graduated from Madison High School in 1970. Susan was a hard worker and enjoyed helping on the family farm, she especially loved potato harvest. She started working for Dr. Lester J Petersen in 1978 and she continued working at the medical office until she retired in 2017. Susan had many hobbies and was always very active. She loved watching and playing sports. She was on a Rexburg city league softball team for over 20 years. She loved being out on the golf course and played in many tournaments. On the weekends she would go 4-wheeling with her friends. They created many memories together on their adventures. Susan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and faithfully played the organ in the Rexburg 1st Ward for 50 years. Music was a precious part of her life and she enjoyed sharing her musical talents. Susan was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. She had a generous and giving heart and loved her family and close friends very much. She will be sorely missed and always loved by those lucky enough to have known her. Susan is survived by her mother, Joyce Bybee Garner of Rexburg; sister, Trudy (Layne) Freeman of Rexburg; brother, Kay R. Garner, of Idaho Falls; sister, Sandra (Luis) Buck of Queen City, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Morgan K Garner, and a nephew Jeffery Slade Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Susan 3/22/1952 - 12/29/2018Garner