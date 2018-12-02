Kenda Joy Garriott, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 29, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Kenda was born December 27, 1955, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Thomas V. Campbell and Beverly E. Allgood Campbell. She was raised in Idaho Falls, ID, and graduated from Bonneville High School. On July 20, 1974, she married S. Bruce Garriott in Idaho Falls. To this union were born three children, TC, Andi and Dustin. Kenda and Bruce made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 22nd Ward. She loved to play video poker, especially at Cactus Petes with the many friends she made over the years. Kenda was a wonderful wife, mother, and an exceptional grandma. Kenda is survived by her loving husband, S. Bruce "Grit" Garriott of Idaho Falls, ID; her parents, Tom and Beverly Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID; son, TC (Amber) Garriott of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Andi (Tyler) Pettingill of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dustin (Sara) Garriott of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Debbie (Brent) Moore of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Shelley Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Matt (Jennifer) Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID; and 8 grandchildren, Jake Mitchell, Kam Royal Seal, Lexi Joy Pettingill, Avery Tyler Pettingill, Kash Clifton Garriott, Agustus Bruce Garriott, Lincoln Call Garriott, Reagan Kym Garriott and many Grand dogs. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and in-laws, Cliff and Donna Garriott. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Brent Moore, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kenda 12/27/1955 - 11/29/2018Joy Garriott