Ines Harriett David Garz of Ashton, Idaho, was called to heaven July 26, 2022, while at her home surrounded by loved ones. Ines was born July 17, 1938, at Spencer Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Theodore Roosevelt David and Alice Caroline Adams. She grew up at the family farm in Bassett Siding, Idaho, along with ten siblings. She attended Roberts Elementary School and spent summers helping on the farm, gardening, babysitting, participating in 4-H, riding horses and herding cows, riding bikes, boating and swimming. She attended Roberts High School where she enjoyed speech and history classes, going to community dances and getting into hijinks with her siblings and friends. After high school, Ines moved to Idaho Falls to attend Idaho Falls Business College. She worked at a loan company and Bank of Eastern Idaho. She began studies at Idaho State College before meeting the love of her life, Paul Kenneth "Ken" Garz. They were married Oct. 12, 1958, at Hope Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls. While living and working in Idaho Falls the couple had two children, David and Sandra. Ken and Ines moved to his family's homestead farm in Squirrel, Idaho, in the mid-1960s and had two more children, Kenny and Tawnya. Ines raised her kids, helped on the farm, and worked in various jobs including as a grocery and gas station clerk, cook, and spud surveyor. She worked over 20 years at Juvenile Corrections Center in St. Anthony, Idaho, retiring in 2003. Ines was the Squirrel Community news reporter for The Ashton Herald, Herald Chronicle, and Standard Journal for many years. Ines had a sharp sense of humor. She loved her family with a fierce loyalty and championed their unique talents. Ines was known as Momma Garz to many a youth draw to her supportive demeanor and supported 4-H as an instructor. She spent many days chronicling her family history and looked forward to regular Adams-David family reunions with her siblings and their families. She enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, knitting, gardening and crafting. She was a talented seamstress, liked trying new recipes, and was a voracious reader. Ines was a Christian. She was baptized and confirmed in 1957, at Hope Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls and was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton, Idaho. She trusted the Lord to wipe her sin slate clean each day. Ines was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Alice; loving husband of 59 years, Paul Kenneth Garz; and siblings Harold, Martin, Allen, Don, Betty, June, and Keith. She will be incredibly missed by all her "favorites": her children David (Toni) Garz of Ashton; Sandra (Bob) Cummings of Ashton; Kenny (Tonya) Garz of Ashton; Tawnya (Tracy) Brewer of Ashton; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three brothers: Dale (Louise) David of Maple Valley, Wash.; Ralph David of Boise, Idaho; Delmar (Noris) of Atlanta, Ga. and sister-in-law LaDene David of Nevada. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation with family is offered one hour before the service. The funeral service will be streamed on Zoom. The link can be found at https://www.baxterfh.com/obituary/ines-garz A short graveside interment will take place at the Squirrel Cemetery family and friends are invited to a meal at the Garz family homestead immediately following. Memorials can be made to the Squirrel Cemetery fund or to Zion Lutheran Church. Ines 7/17/1938 - 7/26/2022Garz