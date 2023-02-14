Francisco "Frank" E. Garza, 89, passed away at his home in Basalt on Friday, February 10, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born May 17, 1933 in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Jose Garza Flores and Rafael E. Garza. He was the second of nine children. He grew up in Mexico and at the age of 22 migrated to the Unites States. After coming to the U.S. he worked in Texas, North Dakota, Florida as a migrant worker then settled in Brownsville, Texas working construction for some time. Once his siblings had their visas he moved to Blackfoot, Idaho to work on a farm with them. Francisco met Virginia in Shelley, Idaho and on December 5, 1959 they were married. They resided in Blackfoot prior to moving to Basalt for the next 55 years where they raised 5 children. He worked as a machine operator at French's until his retirement in 1979. Through the years he enjoyed spending his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He would grow a vegetable garden, work on vehicles with his sons, and helped take care of the grandchildren. He always enjoyed a Sunday trip to Jackpot as well as Thursday trips to the casino in Fort Hall for an afternoon of fun and a bowl of fresh menudo. He is survived by his children, Imelda Garza, Jose (Janet) Garza, Joel (Cristine) Garza, Jesse (Norma) Garza, and Javier (Regina) Garza, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. His brother Arnoldo Garza and sisters Irma Garza, Dora Torres. He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, and siblings Amelia, Juan, Ricardo, Jose Luis, and Beto. The family would like to express they're thanks to Dr. Soucie, and the staff at Aspen Home Health & Hospice, especially Angela, his nurse, for all of the care and compassion they provided to our father. Private family services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Francisco 5/17/1933 - "Frank" 2/10/2023Garza
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.