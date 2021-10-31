A beautiful light has gone out of our lives as Aleisha Ann Geary "Alei" was reunited with her little sister Kiely, in their heavenly home Oct. 28th, 2021. She fought a courageous battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. Alei was born to Craig LeRoy and Lisa Dawn Nalder Geary, August 23, 1985 in Anaheim, California. She was welcomed to the family by her older brother, Jason. Later, she would be joined by four sisters; Kiely, Kassidy, Shannika and Mikenzi. Alei moved to Shelley, Idaho, with her family in 1987. She attended school in Shelley, graduating in 2003. While in high school she enjoyed playing the flute and was able to perform in Hawaii with the band. She also excelled at dance, taking lessons from the age of four till she was 18, and then teaching dance, gymnastics and cheer. Alei attended Paul Mitchell Hair Academy and worked as a beautician for several years. She was always learning, earning a degree in interior design and taking many classes in graphic design. She worked for the Bank of Commerce for 11 years and was loved by many of her customers and associates. She had a smile that could light up a room and brighten the gloomiest day. Many people commented that you could tell she was smiling through the phone. She was always willing to help others and go the extra mile. Alei was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had served as Relief Society President in the Shelley YSA Singles Branch, Councilor in the Young Women's Presidency, Primary Teacher, Ward Choir Director and Ward Librarian. Alei loved boating, jet skiing, waterskiing and snow skiing. She loved the outdoors. She was an avid reader, reading 35 novels in three months last winter. She was developing her skills as a graphic artist and dreamed of creating her own line of Graphic Designs. Alei adored her nieces and nephews and was their "favorite aunt"! She always had a treat for them at her "candy shop". Alei is survived by her parents, her brother Jason (Katherin) Geary, and sisters Kassidy (Cody) Sorensen, Shannika (Seth) Burtenshaw, and Mikenzi (Ridge) Spackman, and nieces and nephews; Charlotte, Tommy, Ella and Joey Geary, Kyrin, Gemma, and Nova Sorensen, Kachelyn, Miles and Swayde Burtenshaw and Sayer and Baiden Spackman. She was preceded in death by her sister Kiely, and her grandparents, Gary and Inez Nalder and Wayne and Leona Geary. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 East Locust Street). You may watch the funeral service broadcast live by going to the following link https://sites.google.com/view/shelleystake/sacrament and selecting the Stake Center Building. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 P.M and Friday morning 9:30 till 10:30 A.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Gambles and Dr. Hancock and all of the Staff who cared for Alei at The Teton Cancer Institute and Kara at Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Aleisha 8/23/1985 - 10/28/2021Ann Geary
