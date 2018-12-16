Lola Bird Geary was born May 18, 1916. She passed away peacefully on December 11, 2018 at the home of Ralph and Vicki Collette Geary Schmidt in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lola came into this world with her twin sister Leon in Milo, Bonneville, Idaho. The twins were delivered by their Grandmother Martha Ellen Bird. They were so small they were not expected to live. Leon only lived a little while. Lola was a fighter. She spent her early days in a shoe box with warm water canning jars to keep her warm. This is how Lola began her life. After finishing school, going to college, and also business school, Lola filled a full-time Spanish speaking mission in south-west Texas. She came home to Idaho Falls and worked for the Post Register newspaper. Lola decided to change her location and settled in San Francisco in the summer of 1941. Idaho would always have her heart, but California was her home. Lola worked for the Army, and one evening she was introduced to Victor James Geary. They got along well and she liked Victor's family. They were married in 1943. Victor and Lola were the parents of three children: Joyce Ayrton (David), Vicki Collette Schmidt (Ralph) and Patrick Daniel Geary (Susan). Lola and Victor later divorced. She has been blessed with fifteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her life has been a long one. One hundred and two years, she has seen things her parents and even her children never dreamed of. She is now in a place of peace and no pain, with the ones she had missed for so long. Her whole family waiting for her. God speed our dear Mother, Aunt, Grandma, Great-grandma and friend. With a sure faith that the best is yet to come, we will see you later. Short services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Milo Ward building, 12127 North 75th East., Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be at the Milo Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lola 5/18/1916 - 12/11/2018Geary