William Marion (Bill) Gee Jr., 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Bill was born on July 22, 1933, in Pocatello, Idaho to William Marion and Helen Young Gee. He grew up on Blackfoot and Pocatello. In 1952, he graduated from Pocatello High School. He attended BYU and ISU. He joined the Army National Guard on Dec. 17, 1957. On March 20, 1960, he was drafted to active duty in the US Army. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 28, 1963. On Nov. 17, 1961, he married Barabara Jean Lloyd in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union, 6 children were born: Kaylynn, Shannon, Andrea, Christopher, LuJean and Jason. They lived in Utah and Idaho where Bill was a salesman for different companies. He owned a couple of small businesses. Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to South Africa. Throughout his life, he served his church in many different positions. He enjoyed camping, trips, playing games with his family. He was handy with tools and repairing all types of things. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gee of Idaho Falls, ID; his children: Kaylynn (Loran) Kinghorn of Idaho Falls, ID, Shannon (Ralph) Fernandez of Canon City, CO, Andrea (Greg) Tibbets of Idaho Springs, CO, Christopher Gee of Idaho Falls, ID, LuJean (Brian) Tallman of Idaho Falls, ID and Jason (Jennifer) Gee of Nederland, CO; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Gee; his daughter-in-law, Danielle Gee. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2349 Virlow, Idaho Falls, with Bishop Craig Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:45 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at the Springfield-Sterling Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. William 7/22/1933 - (Bill) 7/26/2019Gee II