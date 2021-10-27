Doris Jean Eaton Gentillon passed away on Sunday, October, 24 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She passed after 91 years of a life well lived, leaving a legacy of love and kindness that will be felt for generations to come. Doris was born July 5,1930 in Shelley, Idaho. She was the second daughter of seven girls born to Lewis Clyde and Laura Irene Franck Eaton. She attended elementary school in Basalt then went on to graduate high school in Firth where she met the love of her life Marcel Gentillon. They were high school sweethearts. After graduation she moved to Idaho Falls and worked as a telephone operator. When Marcel left for the military he gave her an engagement ring so she would wait for him. On his discharge they were married on February 4,1950. They then moved to Osgood, Idaho and rented a farm and started their family. They farmed for a year and Marcel was called back to the army. At this time they moved to San Pedro, California where Marcel was stationed at Fort MacArthur. After leaving the service they went back to Osgood to continue farming for five more years. They then purchased Marcel's father's farm and moved the family to Firth. Doris was a wonderful homemaker and a great support to Marcel as he farmed and ranched. She sewed many of her own clothes and also her children's. She spent many hours doing genealogy researching family roots. Doris had a beautiful singing voice and loved singing with her sisters and were often called on to perform for many occasions. Marcel and Doris were in a square dancing group that they enjoyed together. She loved learning and spent many hours reading. As a family they loved to travel, going on many trips, camping, and cattle drives. Doris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. Doris and Marcel were sealed May 9, 1975 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. She served others and held many different stake and ward callings in the church throughout the years. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, and five children: MarLyn (Dee) Petersen, Firth, ID; Joan (Mike) Park, Firth,ID; Jeanette (Gaylen) Stander, Blackfoot, ID; Carrie (Darren) Leavitt, Firth, ID; and Scott (Wendy) Gentillon, Malad, ID; thirty-one grandchildren, ninety-seven great grandchildren with one on the way and six great-great grandchildren with five on the way (that we know of). The family would like to thank the Idaho State Veterans Home for their kind and loving care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt. Those who would like to participate in the service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/firthidahostake. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Friday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M at the church. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Doris 7/5/1930 - 10/24/2021Jean Gentillon