Roland Gentillon
Roland Louis “Frenchy” Gentillon, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 8, 2018, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Roland was born May 14, 1927, at home in Firth, Idaho, to Cyprien Gentillon and Marie Josephine Palany Gentillon. He grew up and attended schools in Firth, Idaho, and graduated from Firth High School. He also attended Utah State University. Roland served his country during World War II as a Seaman 1st Class in the United States Navy.
On July 7, 1949, he married Betty Louise Leatham in Shelley, Idaho. To this union were born two children, Sharon and Bruce. Roland and Betty made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Roland worked as a facility engineer for the Navy at the Idaho National Lab for 38 years.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, and gardening. His raspberry patch was always a family favorite.
Roland is survived by his loving daughter, Sharon (Frank) Ward of Chubbuck, ID; brother, Marcel (Doris) Gentillon of Firth, ID; brother, Maurice (Rae) Gentillon of Firth, ID; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gentillon, son, Bruce Gentillon, parents, brothers, Cyp Gentillon, Boyd Gentillon, and Octave Gentillon.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Park Taylor Ward Chapel, 1291 West 6500 South, with Bishop Jestin Hurst officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Friday from 12 Noon to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.