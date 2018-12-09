Jay David Gentle, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 15, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jay was born November 7, 1940, in San Jose, California, to Paul Morton Gentle and Pearl Aner Barney. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.He married Margaret Berntson in November 1958 and had two sons, Jay Danny ("Dan") Gentle and Victor ("Vic") Paul Gentle. Jay and Margaret made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked in sales for Phillip Morris. They spent countless hours together as a family fishing, hunting, and off-roading in the outdoors. Jay took great pride in coaching and supporting his boys' athletic endeavors. They also raised horses and loved to take them trail riding in the mountains. Once their sons were raised and married, Jay and Margaret moved to Wasilla, Alaska. Their sons and new brides followed them there, exploring the Alaskan outdoors together. Jay and Margaret eventually moved back to Idaho Falls, where Jay worked as a real estate agent for Century 21, self-employed as a private investigator, and retired as a caseworker for Idaho Housing and Finance Association.Jay loved "campin" and "jeepin" through mountain trails in the Jeep he built, often singing his favorite songs along the way. He loved family traditions and enthusiastically hosted Thanksgiving dinner for his sons and their families. He loved witty conversation, especially around a campfire, and had a great sense of humor. He was a tease and reveled getting a rise out of his audience. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an NFL Dallas Cowboys fan and almost never missed a televised game. Jay is survived by his wife, Margaret Gentle, of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dan Gentle, of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Vic Gentle, of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Victor Gentle, of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Walt Gentle, of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, JoAnn Jenness, of Coeur d'Alene, ID; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gentle; mother, Pearl Barney; and brother, Wayne Gentle.The family will have a private celebration of life with friends and family. Jay 11/7/1940 - 11/15/2018David Gentle