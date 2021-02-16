Susan Kathleen Georgeson,76, passed away Thursday, 11 February 2021, from Covid pneumonia. Susan was born 20 February 1944 to Philip Augustus Teats and Pauline Warren (Gilson) Teats in Lewiston, Idaho. She lived the first fifteen years of her life on a beautiful farm in Reubens, Idaho. She loved reading, playing outdoors, and riding her family horse, Shorty. Her family moved to the Orchards in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1959. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962. Susan had one older half-sister, Nancy Ellen (Wuicich) Flint; and four younger brothers: Michael Philip Teats, Murray Lewis Teats, Ted Allen Teats, and Daniel Leon Teall. She attended the University of Idaho and received a Bachelor's degree in History in 1966. Her cousin, Loren Gilson, introduced her to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints during her college years and she knew it was true. She was baptized and served in many capacities in the church throughout her life. In the fall of 1965, she met Melvin Allen Georgeson and they were married in a chapel in Lewiston, Idaho on 25 August 1966 and then sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on 27 August 1966. They raised six wonderful children in Idaho Falls: Allen Michael, Jefferey Keith, Stephen Todd, Eric Daniel, Joelle Marie, and Jared Paul. Susan was a very hard worker. She made most of her children's clothing as they were growing up. She was a wonderful cook and kept a tidy home. She canned peaches, pears, cherries, and applesauce. She taught her children to have love and compassion for others. She loved family history work and spent many hours in research. She loved nature and animals. To relax, she spent time reading and doing jigsaw puzzles and word puzzles. Her greatest joys in life came from family. She had many various jobs during her college years but said that being a stay-at-home mom was the best job she ever had. She loved each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Allen Georgeson of Idaho Falls; son, Allen Michael (Michelle) Georgeson of Maple Valley, WA; son, Jeffrey Keith (Doreen) Georgeson of Albuquerque, NM; son, Stephen Todd (Jose) Georgeson of Spokane, WA; son, Eric Daniel (Suzette) Georgeson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Joelle Marie (Clip) Holverson of Iona, Idaho; son, Jared Paul (Lacey) Georgeson of Everett, WA; brother, Michael Philip Teats of Idaho Falls; brother, Murray Lewis Teats of Boise; and brother, Daniel Leon Teall of the Austin, TX area. She is also survived by twenty amazing grandchildren and four cute great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Augustus Teats and Pauline Warren (Gilson) Teats; her sister, Nancy Ellen Flint; and her brother, Ted Allen Teats. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Idaho Falls 14th Ward, 651 Gladstone, Idaho Falls. A Live broadcast will be available at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., February 18, 2021, and one hour prior to the services both at the church. Interment will be in Fielding Memorial Park in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Susan 2/20/1944 - 2/11/2021Kathleen Georgeson
