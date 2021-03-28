Robert Kenneth Gibbons, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 25, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Robert was born September 20, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Evan Kenneth Gibbons and Geneal May Leonard Gibbons. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Two years later, he joined the Army and served in Vietnam. Robert married Sheri Belle Butler on May 5, 1973. A daughter, Sara Elizabeth Gibbons, was born to this union. They were later divorced. On July 1, 1983, he married Marti Jean Kroll in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they made their home. Robert worked in concrete and owned his own cement company for several years. He later worked as an Insulator for the Idaho National Laboratory and retired from there. Robert had many interests and talents. He enjoyed the outdoors spending time fishing, camping, boating, and hunting. He also enjoyed making jewelry, rock collecting, and cooking. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Marti of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sara Gibbons of Pocatello, ID; sisters, Rosemary (Jack) Goddard of Idaho Falls, ID, and Cherry Marcon (Bart McBride) of Idaho Falls, ID; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, vfw.org, or to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 9/20/1946 - 3/25/2021Kenneth Gibbons
+2
+2