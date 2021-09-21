Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Algimantas Richardas Giedraitis 7/2/1932 - 9/19/2021 Algimantas Richardas Giedraitis, known as "Al "was born in Lithuania on July 2, 1932 to Anatas Giedraitis and Susan Ereminaite Giedraitis. He passed peacefully away on September 19, 2021. In his own words, Al said his schooling was a little unusual. First grade was completed in Independent Lithuania; second grade under Russian occupation; the next three years under German occupation; one year in a little village school in Germany; four years in refugee camps in Germany and completed his senior year of high school in Connecticut. He went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hartford. He met his wife to be Anne Egle Povilauskas Edwards and they married in 1965 in Brooklyn, New York. Their son, Edmund A. Giedraitis was born late in 1965. Egle Povilauskas aka Anne Edwards (passed December 12, 2013) , his son Edmund (passed May 28, 2017) . He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Irene Kubilius and Diane Grajauskas. Al is survived by his brother, Roland ( Danute) Giedraitis of Los Angeles, CA. Al can speak Lithuanian, German, Spanish and some Latin. His hobbies include chess, bridge, bowling, dancing and stage acting. Al fondly remembers winning an international chess tournament (24 entrants) in Iran and several bridge tournaments. He participated in a drama studio by exercising "method" acting and had roles in the Repertoire Theatre productions in Hartford and Waterbury, Connecticut, Boston, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Al participated in shipchecks around the world in Okinawa, Japan, Pearl Harbor, Philippines and Scotland. A member of Pope St. John Paul II's parish, he found his niche in the Idaho Falls Catholic Community Evangelization Retreat. Al was a great story teller. He loved to talk about his travels around the world. His favorite nickname was "Champ". A Memorial Service will be held At Christ the King Catholic Church ( 17th Street) on Thursday, September 23. Rosary will be at 10:00, Memorial Mass at 10:30 and a luncheon following at 12:00 at Chuck-a-Rama at 991 S. 25th, East Ammon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Algimantas 7/2/1932 - 9/19/2021Giedraitis