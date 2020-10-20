Dean Gilbert Austin Gilbert Dean Austin Gilbert, 87, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Dean was born January 21, 1933 in Riverton, Utah to Albert Gilbert and Johanna Sofie Margaret Szybrowsky. He was the ninth of 14 children. Dean was raised in Riverton, attended schools there and graduated from Jordan High School. He grew up plowing with a team of horses. During high school, he was active in the FFA and went on a trip to Oregon, Washington and down the coast into Nevada. He was drafted into the US Army and served from February 2, 1953 to January 18, 1955. He was a sergeant 1st class and served in Korea in the signal corp. After he was discharged from service, he attended an agricultural college in Logan, Utah for 3 months. He met Shirley Glade Sanders in Murray Utah at her father's implement store. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 23, 1955. They settled in Riverton Utah, where he helped on his father's farm, and also hired out to other farms. The couple moved to Highland Utah in 1956 and Dean worked on his 80 acre farm and milked cows. In the spring of 1972, they moved to Burley, Idaho on a 400 acre farm. He milked cows and farmed with his sons. They moved to Blackfoot in 1981, where Dean worked for Simplot Soilbuilders for 10 years, then Rockford Farm and Ranch for 15 years. He retired in 2006. Dean spent his retirement years building wagons of all sizes, trading horses and horse equipment. He always had horses and dogs, which he loved. He also served on the Select Sires board and the Idaho State Holstein Association board. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His callings included Mutual Improvement Association, Elders Quorum Presidency, Sunday school superintendent and teacher, ward mission leader, an initiatory worker in the Idaho Falls Temple, and a service missionary in the Bishops storehouse. Dean, along with Shirley, was always found supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their many varied activities. Dean is survived by his children, Dan (Debbie) Gilbert of Blackfoot, Richard (Carla) Gilbert of Jerome, Debra (Dean) Bingham of Jerome, Wendy (Delyn) Porter of Blackfoot and Doug (Glenna) Gilbert of Jerome; 25 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; and great granddaughter Hope Gilbert. Thank you to Hillary , the hospice worker that made his passing exactly how he wanted. "We were very proud when each of our kids married real good companions and raised or are raising a nice bunch of grandkids for us." "I've always believed that you should strive to do what's right and be honest with people. Remember that how you treat people is how they will treat you." Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
