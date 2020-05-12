John "Jack" A. Gilk, Jr., 86, of Salmon, ID, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020. John was born September 20, 1933 in Steele, ND to John and Dione (Hough) Gilk. He grew up on a farm near Dawson and Lake Isabel in Kidder County, ND, and graduated from Dawson High School in 1951. After graduation, John worked as a depot agent for the Northern Pacific Railroad. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, before returning to the railroad. Beginning in 1957, he spent considerable time prospecting in the Idaho mountains west of Salmon with his good friend, Jim Schulte. John met the love of his life, Dorothy Ficenec, at a little teacher's college in Valley City, ND. Their first date was having root beer floats at the local A&W, and the rest was history. The two were married June 3, 1961. After receiving his B.S. in Math-Physics in 1961, John taught school in North Dakota, Wyoming and finally in Idaho Falls. In addition to teaching and working as a railroad agent he worked as the transportation manager for a modular home builder for 11 years. Starting in 1985, John taught junior-high math for 13 years in Ammon, then moved to Salmon in 2004. While living in Idaho Falls, John was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Community. His Catholic faith was always important to him, and he served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, as a lector and minister of Communion, on the Parish Council and (having a good singing voice) as a member of the choir. Additionally he was an active participant in multiple prayer groups. John was a true gentleman--generous, smart, honest, funny, and loving. Those who knew Jack/Daddy/Grandpa have many fond memories of him: for the way he was always kind and jovial to strangers; for the way he would sing "Lara's Theme" to Dorothy, and dance with her spontaneously; for the pride he took in his cars, and how he seemed to remember the details of each one he owned (and come home randomly with a new "old" car); for the way he was the first person to come running when you got bucked off a horse or might have fallen and hurt yourself; for how it seemed like he could fix anything. He may never know how much he impacted those around him; he will remain in our memories as we continue to live by the examples and ideals he exemplified. He is survived by three sons and two daughters, Gregory Gilk, Blackfoot ID; Thomas Gilk, Edwards CA; Jeremy Gilk, Idaho Falls ID; Stacey (Gilk) Winfree, Indianapolis IN; Sara Gilk-Baumer, Anchorage AK; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joel; and two siblings, Kenneth and Marcella. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services for John are being deferred until those he loved can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity. John 9/20/1933 - 4/27/2020Allen Gilk
