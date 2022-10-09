Kermit James Gill, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 30, 2022, at Fairwinds-Sandcreek. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Kermit was born on February 4, 1929, in Northfield, MN to James Nelson and Laura Schrader Gill. He was the fourth of five children in the family. He grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Northfield High School in 1947. He went on to graduate from Hamline University in St. Paul, MN majoring in chemistry with a minor in physics. He went to work at Ames Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. He also worked for Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, at the Nevada Test Site, and with Consumers Power Company in Jackson and Midland, MI. He spent his whole career in some phase of the nuclear industry. The last years of his career were at Argonne National Laboratory from which he retired in 1992. Kermit served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. On March 21, 1952, he married Gloria Ann Salmonsen at her parent's home in Minneapolis. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in March. They were blessed with 5 children. They attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Christ Community Church in Idaho Falls where he served as an elder and sang in the choir. He enjoyed rock hounding, woodworking, and golfing. He golfed in Argonne's league for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Gill; his sons: Steve (Lindy) Gill of Lesotho, Africa, Doug Gill of Raleigh, NC, Dave Gill of Bountiful, UT, and Jeff (Kathie) Gill of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Lanier of Idaho Falls, ID; his brother, Robert Gill of Northfield, MN; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with a 4th due in December. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: William and Clayton; and his sister, Geraldine Martins. The family would like to give a special thank you to Fairwinds and Alliance Hospice who gave him such wonderful care. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 15, 2022, at Christ Community Church, 5742 South 5th West., Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcasted at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyVZwMEo_EejkzjlRU3Nj2g/featured. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kermit 2/4/1929 - 9/30/2022James Gill
