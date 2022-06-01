Alexis Nevaeh Gillis, 19, of Pampa, gained her angel wings and joined her mother on May 25, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Buck, pastor of Redeemer Pampa Church, officiating. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Alexis was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 4, 2003 to Jorlei CarDee Gillis and Erik Von Long. She lived at Idaho Falls, Idaho as a baby and moved to Pampa in August 2014 after losing her mother. She was a junior volunteer at Tralee Crisis Center in junior high and high school and also a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) in high school. Alexis graduated in the class of 2021 from Pampa High School. She had completed her basics at Amarillo College and had started nursing school 2 days before her passing. Alexis was very excited to get started with this chapter of her life and hoped to be a Nurse Practitioner someday. She loved taking care of and helping people. A bright light and shining star gone way too soon! She loved driving fast and any new adventure, and she always lived her life at full speed. Her beautiful smile, strong will, fear of NOTHING, but her Papa Bruce, out of complete and total respect for him because he loved her and was there for her no matter what. Her love of music, shoes, clothes, sweets and any and all drinking cups for her sweet tea and iced coffee, made her the beautiful person inside and out that she was. Until we meet again baby girl, she Will ALWAYS be missed! She was preceded in death by her mother. Alexis is survived by her father, Erik Von Long; grandparents, Bruce and Seana Gillis of the home and grandmother, Karla Gillis of Clovis, NM; brother, Jacob Garwood of the home; great grandpa and wife, Tom and Linda Gahagan of Tehachapi, CA; uncles, Jace Whitaker and wife of Missoula, MT, Ryan Nash and wife Bre; cousins, Ava and Grey both of Amarillo. Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com Alexis 5/4/2003 - 5/25/2022Gillis