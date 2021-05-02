Michael (Mike) Glen Gilstrap, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Mike was born on December 10, 1969, to Wiley Glen Page and Sandra Dale Humphrey in Talladega, Alabama. When Mike was 3 years old, he was adopted by Donald Gilstrap and grew up in Mud Lake, Idaho. Mike loved growing up in Mud Lake with his two brothers riding motorcycles and snow machines. He got his love of hunting from his dad Don and spent as much time in the outdoors as he could. He graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1988. On September 18, 1999, he married Nicole Rene Jolley in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike loved being a husband and father to his girls Hailey, Adison and Torrie. He was known as favorite Uncle Mike. He delivered concrete for Valley Ready Mix for several years, then for 12 years he worked in the oil fields doing coil tubing. After leaving the oil fields he began working for Jefferson County at the landfill in Mud Lake. Mike lived for the outdoors, he loved to call coyotes and hunt mule deer. He enjoyed reloading, playing the PS4, woodworking, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Gilstrap of Idaho Falls; his daughters: Hailey Blake Gilstrap of Boise, Idaho, Adison Paige Gilstrap of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Torrie Rae (Grayson) Geisler of Menan, Idaho; his parents Don and Sandra Gilstrap of Rigby, Idaho and Glen and Sherry Page of Acworth, Georgia; his brothers: Rodney Gilstrap of Idaho Falls, Idaho, James Gilstrap of St. Anthony, Idaho, and Wiley Glen Page of Acworth, Georgia; his sister, Shannon (Jeff) Daniel of Acworth, Georgia; and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother-in-law. Private family services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Michael 12/10/1969 - 4/30/2021Glen Gilstrap
+1