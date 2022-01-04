Samuel S. Gilstrap passed away December 30, 2021 after a 2 month battle with covid. Samuel was born January 3, 1978 to Mildred and Phillip Gilstrap. Sam was raised in Mud Lake and St. Anthony, ID. He attended elementary through high school in St. Anthony. He graduated from South Fremont high School in 1996. He joined the Navy out of high school when he turned 18 and spent 15 years in service. He was married to Miachelle Hinton on June 4, 2010 in the Redlands, California Temple. Two children, Cameron and Rayna were born to this union. They were later divorced. He moved back to Idaho in August 2021 to make a fresh start. He started working for Bigfoot Plumbing and Heating and had been employed there at the time of his death. He is survived by his children Cameron and Rayna Gilstrap of Lake Elsinore, California. His parents Mildred and Phillip Gilstrap of St. Anthony, Idaho. His brothers Casey Gilstrap of Portland, Oregon, Dustin Gilstrap of Rexburg, Idaho, and Ethan (Kelsey) Gilstrap of Rexburg, Idaho. He was preceded in Death by his grandparents Merlin and Alice Smith, Ruth and Samuel Gilstrap, his cousins, Billy May, Nicole Neilson, and Mike Gilstrap, aunts and uncles Jay, Kay, Larry, and Sandy Gilstrap. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Anthony LDS Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N. and also on Wednesday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Samuel 1/3/1978 - 12/30/2021Gilstrap