Kay LaVaune Gneiting, age 81, son of Ronald Wayne Gneiting and LaRue Verle (Jensen) Gneiting passed away 21 January 2020 at 11:40 pm in his home in St. George Utah. Kay was born in Idaho Falls on 15 July 1938. He married Joan Wells on 6 June 1958 and was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Kay is survived by his wife (Joan), 3 children: Ronald Kay (Janice) Gneiting of Denver, CO, Terrell Dee Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID and Michelle (Kirk) Sharp of St George, UT, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and his 3 brothers Gaylon, Del Roy and LaRon Gneiting. Kay loved sports, the outdoors (especially gardening and fishing), and serving others. His greatest joy came from his family. All his children & grandchildren will miss his 40 year tradition of Saturday morning phone calls, staying connected to each one's busy life. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1955. He received an accounting degree from Utah State. He was a long time resident of Shelley Idaho where he was a business owner, general contractor and Bingham county commissioner. With his wife he served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Shelley Fourth Ward Chapel (184 North Park Ave). The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning 9:30 till 10:40 A.M.at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Kay 7/15/1938 - 1/21/2020LaVaune Gneiting