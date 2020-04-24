Lloyd Clyde Gneiting, 101, of Rigby, passed away at home of natural causes on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Lloyd was born March 20, 1919 at home in Garfield, Idaho to Gottlieb Christian Gneiting and Frieda Weber Gneiting. He was the youngest of five children. Lloyd attended Garfield Elementary and graduated from Ucon. He continued his education at Idaho State University. He enlisted in the US Army and served one year. He returned home to work and farm until November 1942 when he was drafted back into the military to serve in the conflict of World War II. He was always very proud of the fact he survived five major battles and served under General Patton. His responsibilities involved clearing mines from the road to make room for tanks, to build bridges, and basic reconnaissance work. Lloyd returned home in 1945 and continued farming with his family. He met Thelma Ellen Cook at a dance that was put on for returning service men. He saved the last dance for her and they were married September 12, 1947 in the Idaho Falls Temple. In the beginning of their marriage, Lloyd raised cattle and farmed. During this time, they were blessed with three children; Brent, Marla and Kevin. Lloyd began selling insurance for Farm Bureau and was the general manager for several years. He spent a short time as a police officer for the City of Rigby. He was then appointed to be Rigby City Clerk and Magistrate Judge. He enjoyed serving the community of Rigby and loved the people he worked with. Lloyd was also a member of the Lions Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lloyd and Ellen had several hobbies including; bowling leagues, dance club, fishing, four-wheeling, traveling, and playing cards with friends and family. The grandkids will always remember his secret recipe for hot cakes, chocolate marshmallow ice cream and four-wheeler rides. The last 30 years Lloyd and Ellen have spent their winters in Queen Valley, Arizona. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lloyd served in various callings and especially enjoyed his time as a Stake Auditor. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Ellen; son, Brent (Kathy) Gneiting of Richland, Washington; daughter, Marla (Mel) Briggs of Lewisville, Idaho, son, Kevin Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Helen Heaton, Ruth Gneiting, Paul Gneiting, Glen Gneiting, and Afton Miskin. A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Grant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rigby Lions Club or Jefferson Veterans Team. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Lloyd 3/20/1919 - 4/19/2020Clyde Gneiting
