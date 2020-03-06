Afton Allsop Godfrey passed away peacefully, March 2, 2020 in Springville, Utah at age 93. Afton was born to Lew P. and Velva Dean Allsop on January 4, 1927 in Lewiston, Utah, the second of seven children. The family moved to nearby Trenton, Utah where Afton grew up hoeing beets, tending turkeys and developing a great work ethic which she later taught her own family. Afton met her eternal sweetheart Blaine Godfrey while attending school at North Cash High School in Richmond, Utah. Following Blaine's service in the U.S. Navy, Afton and Blaine were married in the Logan Temple on December 19, 1946. Blaine and Afton lived a short time in Trenton Utah while Blaine completed studies at Utah State University before moving to Idaho Falls Idaho, where Blaine began working in the public school system. Together Blaine and Afton built their home in Ammon Idaho, where they lived for over 60 years. Afton kept their home modern and attractively decorated while raising their six children and enjoyed many family gatherings. Afton was talented with many homemaking arts such as gardening, canning, and was well known as an excellent seamstress. Afton provided dinner every evening for many years to the elderly neighbors across the street before her family could start their meal. Afton actively served her neighbors as well as held many leadership assignments in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the presidencies of all ward and stake organizations. She and Blaine magnified their calling as visiting teach and home teaching by making monthly gifts for their neighbors. Together Afton and Blaine served 20 years in the Idaho Falls Temple before serving missions in London, England and Oakland, California. When their health began to be a concern, Afton and Blaine moved to Utah Valley, and have lived there for the past six year and a half years. Afton is survived by her two brothers, Sid and Louise Allsop, Richard and Cleone Allsop, sister LuDean Dixon, five of her six children. Kent and Patrice Godfrey, Lanette and Lynne Pettit, Marilyn and John Chatterton, Gary and Karie Godfrey, and Nancy and Ron Pierce, and daughter-in-law Lauren Godfrey Butters, twenty-eight grandchildren and seventy-seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Keith Godfrey, two brothers, Judd and Val Allsop, sister Elaine Anderson; and great granddaughter Madelyn Pykles. The double funeral for Blaine and Afton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the church located at 1051 East 200 South, Lindon. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave. Provo, and Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Clarkston, Utah Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com Afton 1/4/1927 - 3/2/2020Allsop Godfrey