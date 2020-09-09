Godsey Larry Godsey Larry "Butch" Lee Godsey, age 69, passed away on September 1st, 2020 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, a pipe fitter, history enthusiast, and Elvis look-alike in his younger years. Larry's death followed many years of battling declining health, due to his struggle with knowing he had wasted so much time. Prior to becoming a pipe fitter, Larry had dreamed of becoming a neurosurgeon. One week prior to graduation Larry looked around him and realized that he would starve to death in this career field due to the lack of brains in the world. Time wasted. Larry also thought that he could change the world. He was surrounded by intelligent, beautiful, and strong-willed women. When he realized that his "woman be good stick" could not change his immediate environment he gave up on changing the world. More time wasted. Larry was raised on the mean streets of Oakridge, Oregon and Springfield, Oregon. Where the men were men, and so were some of the women. He was always one to stand up for what was right, never tolerate a bully, and to always stick up for the little guy. Despite his tough guy reputation Larry was known to cry while watching Hallmark movies over the holidays or when babies were born. Although he was proud of his many accomplishments and achievements in his life, Larry was most proud of teaching his great-great nephews' half-words such as "bull....", his perfect ability to tell an off-color or offensive joke at the worst time, and his ability to hit the urinal cake with military accuracy each and every time. Larry loved to spend his time fishing in rivers, lakes and deep sea, hunting, target practicing, spending time with family and friends, and trying to slap the backsides of passing nurses while being wheeled through the hospital at University of Utah. As Larry would say, how would they know he liked what he was seeing if he did not show them?? Larry was particularly well known for his love of cooking. He lived to host large BBQ's or fish fries for anyone and everyone in the community who would want to come. He was an amazing chef and host, and nobody would ever leave hungry. Larry would always say," If they leave hungry, it's their own fault!" Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cleadith Godsey, and brothers Lloyd Godsey, Charles Godsey, and Glen Godsey. He is survived by his sisters Wilma Yantz and Eula Marshall, his Nephew Danny Yantz, and nieces Michelle Yantz and Lynette Wittmayer. Larry will be remembered for his often inappropriate, sarcastic, and witty sense of humor, his sparkling blue eyes, and his ability to turn strangers into quick friends. Larry did not want anyone getting mushy or sad over his passing. He lived his life to the fullest, in his own way and on his own terms so that when his creator called him home he would arrive, skidding sideways on a horse, exclaiming, "WHAT A RIDE!!" If you find yourself getting mushy, follow the great teachings of Larry and, "Put a rubber band around your head and SNAP OUT OF IT!" No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.